Tennessee Football's Remaining Position Battles Ahead of Game vs. Furman

The Tennessee Volunteers' biggest position battle has been decided, as quarterback Faizon Brandon is set to be the starting gunslinger. While they pulled the trigger on announcing their quarterback, the Vols still have some decisions to make ahead of the Week 1 game against the Furman Paladins.

Here are the three that fans need to know.

Right Tackle

Tennessee offensive lineman Ory Williams (77) participates in a drill during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While this wasn't a position that we believed would have been a battle, that is the exact case. The two battling for the job seem to be Ory Williams, an LSU Tigers transfer portal addition, and returning swing offensive lineman Jesse Perry.

Perry started the second scrimmage at right tackle, leaving some to believe that he could be the player who wins the job; however, Williams has been the player linked to the position since the beginning.

Perry's versatility allows him to slide down the line if needed, and he will be key even if it isn't as a starter right away.

This is one worth monitoring.

Wide Receiver No. 3

Tennessee wide receiver TK Keys (5) during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most obvious position battle is the one that is going on at wide receiver. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that a healthy Mike Matthews and a healthy Braylon Staley will start for the Vols. However, the No. 3 wide receiver spot is something that remains wide open and could change based on the scheme that the team begins in, along with who the team is playing.

Some believe that Radarious Jackson was the leader, but in the spring, there wasn't a receiver in the competition who was more sound than Travis Smith Jr., even when it comes to being away from the football. TK Keys is also a name that everyone will monitor, as he is the freshman on the block with plenty to prove.

Don't sleep on Joakim Dodson. He has stepped it up this offseason and has the chance to be lethal for Josh Heupel and his staff in 2026.

This one is the most unpredictable in my opinion.

Linebacker

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Listen, Arion Carter is a starter; however, he isn't going to be in the first game of the season. The talented linebacker will miss the first contest due to a suspension for something that is very questionable on the NCAA's part.

Carter, expected to be joined by Amare Campbell, will be one of the best players on the defense when healthy.

The best thing about the Tennessee linebacker room is their depth. They have Jeremiah Telander, a player who started last season. The Vols also have a returning Jadon Perlotte, who brings speed to the table. Another name that is worth noting is a returning Edwin Spillman, who is a heavy hitter and someone that a running back doesn't want to see in the hole.

Finally, the two young bucks of the group are Brayden Rouse and TJ White. While neither player is expected to start, both will contribute early. This one will be interesting, especially when it comes to Week 1, due to the suspension.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.