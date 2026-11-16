Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley spoke with the media about the injury to teammate Mike Matthews, describing the difficult moment on the field, his conversations with Matthews afterward, and how the Volunteers plan to move forward without one of their keep offensive contributors.

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Staley on Seeing Mike Matthews Go Down

Question: Talk about Saturday and how it felt to see Mike go down like he did. Have you talked to him since then, and how has he been?

Braylon Staley: "It was kind of rough on me. Obviously, that's my brother. Seeing him go down like that, that's the game of football. I have talked to him. He's doing good right now, trying to keep his head up. I'm behind him each step of the way."

Staley on Immediately Calling for Medical Attention

Question: You were immediately signaling over to the sideline. What did you see from your vantage point?

Braylon Staley: "I just seen one of the defenders go into his knee and kind of bent awkwardly, and instant screams. I kind of knew, so it was time to call the staff over there immediately."

Staley on Whether the Whistle Should Have Come Earlier

Question: Did anyone feel like they didn't blow the whistle fast enough to stop that play?

Braylon Staley: "I don't even know, to be honest. I was just minding the game. He playing ball, he trying to fight for extra yards. Maybe they should have blown it early, but I don't really know."

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Radarious Jackson (3) motions during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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How Tennessee's Receivers Will Respond Without Matthews

Question: What do you guys as a receiving corps need to do? What can you, Radarious Jackson and TK do to pick up the slack?

Braylon Staley: "Just honing in on details. Next man up mentality. Everybody got a job to do. Each one of us got to step up big coming forward now. He was a big part of the offense, so it's going to be big for us."

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) runs against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staley on Taking a Bigger Leadership Role

Question: Do you feel like there are more challenges for you now, like being more vocal and helping lead the younger group?

Braylon Staley: "I've always been vocal in the receiver room. Obviously, with Mike going down, he was another voice in the room. So obviously I do got to be probably a little more vocal in the room. Them guys know, I've been saying it for the past couple weeks, just stay dialed in. It's going to be the same thing these last couple weeks."

The Vols are back home this weekend. When they host Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

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