Tennessee Football Star Re-Signs With Volunteers Following Best Season of His Career

Tennessee football star Edwin Spillman resigned with Tennessee to return to Knoxville for the 2025 football season. Spillman, who is a Linebacker entering his redshirt-sophomore year and is returning following his best season up to date.

Here is his 2025 bio, according to utsports.com .

Edwin Spillman 2025

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) peaks into the backfield against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Leads all SEC freshmen - true or redshirt - in tackles with 80 ... Posted a seven-tackle performance in road win at Florida (11/22), tying career-bests with one TFL and a sack against the Gators ... Continued his impressive string of performances with seven tackles in Homecoming win over New Mexico State (11/15) ... Filled the stat sheet with nine tackles, a half-sack, one interception and one pass breakup against No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Led all players with a career-best 15 tackles (11 solo), a half tackle for loss and one QB hurry in road win at Kentucky (10/25) ... Posted a six-tackle performance at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) with one pass breakup, all in the second half ... Registered five tackles with one QB hurry in win vs. Arkansas (10/11) ... Made a career-best seven tackles with a half TFL in the Vols’ overtime win at Mississippi State (9/27) ... Notched two tackles in a 56-24 win over UAB (9/20) ... Tied his career-high with six tackles in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13) ... Registered two tackles and a QB hurry in blowout win vs. ETSU (9/6) ... Played 42 defensive snaps and recorded a career-best six tackles with one TFL and one sack in season-opening win over Syracuse (8/30)."

Prior to joining the Vols, he was a consensus four-star prospect and top-10 player from the state of Tennessee by all major recruiting services. When he first joined the Vols, and he enrolled at Tennessee in March 2024 following graduating high school early. That same year, is when he started college practice.

Spillman had the choice to choose between 33 Division I programs and chose Tennessee, which was on the list of 10 SEC programs. His brother, Nate Spillman, committed to the Vols in 2023 and played as a WR for the Vols in 2023 and in 2024 before he transferred to Charlotte.

Spillman was noted to be a talented player even before he committed to Tennessee. Since joining the Vols and playing his first two seasons, he has done nothing but good things, which leaves him in a light that views him as a possible starter in Knoxville for the coming season. At the minimum he will be a huge role player.

