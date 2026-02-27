Tennessee Vols WR Chris Brazzell Believes it Would Be "Fun" to Play For This NFL Team

The Tennessee Volunteers are well represented at the NFL Combine ahead of this year's NFL Draft. The Vols will be tasked with replacing some of their more talented players, including a wide receiver who will hear his name called within the first two days of the draft.

That player is Chris Brazzell, who is set to be one of the better wide receivers in this class when it comes to testing. He has already spoken with some of the media, including some of the media asking him about specific teams. One of the teams he was asked about is the Tennessee Titans.

Here is how he responded.

Vols WR Chris Brazzell on possibly staying in Tennessee to catch passes from Cam Ward with the Titans ⚔️



Knox ➡️ Nash?👀

"That would be great. Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans quarterback) is a dog. I love the state of Tennessee, so that would be really fun, Brazzell said.

Brazzell exploded in the 2025 season. Here is what he accomplished, according to utsports.com .

The SEC's leading receiver (84.8 ypg) and one of the top receivers in the nation … A semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and Earl Campbell Award, while receiving third-team All-America accolades from the Associated Press … A first-team All-SEC selection by the coaches and media who was the league's only 1,000-yard receiver during the regular season … Started all 12 games he played in and did not play in the Music City Bowl after declaring for the NFL Draft … Finished with 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 16.4 yards per receptions … Ranked seventh in the SEC in catches, second in total receiving yards and was tops in the conference in receiving touchdowns … Ranked 12th in the nation in receiving yards per game, 17th in receiving scores and 19th in total receiving yards … Shined against elite competition, finishing with 25 catches for 402 yards and four touchdowns against AP Top 25 teams … Logged four 100-yard receiving games, which was ninth in UT history … Ranked second in the SEC in 10+ yard catches (38), second in 30+ yard catches (9), second in 40+ yard catches (6) and second in 50+ yard catches (4) … Finished ninth in UT single-season receiving yards, becoming the 10th player in Vol history to achieve 1,000 yards in a season … Also in UT single-season annals, finished 10th in receiving touchdowns and 12th in catches.