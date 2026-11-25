A quarterback can step up to escape an edge rusher. That gets a lot harder when Xavier Gilliam has already put a guard where the quarterback planned to stand. The Tennessee defensive tackle was named one of four finalists for the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy on Wednesday, joining Eric Berry as the only Vols to reach the finalist stage.

The award recognizes a defensive player’s performance and character. Gilliam’s on-field case starts in the middle of the line, where he has spent his first SEC season making offenses pay for leaving him one-on-one. Gilliam leads SEC interior defensive linemen with 12.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, numbers that tie him for fourth across the entire conference in both categories.

According to Pro Football Focus, he also leads SEC interior linemen with 35 pressures. His 12.5 tackles for loss rank second among FBS players at his position. It's no surprise Gilliam is one of the top draft projections in next years NFL draft.





Tennessee Wins Plays Before the Ball Gets Outside

Ask an offensive lineman what happens when a defensive tackle gets penetration on an inside run. The back has to make his first cut before the play has a chance to develop. The guard who was supposed to climb to a linebacker is stuck at the line of scrimmage. A play designed to make second down manageable can leave the offense facing second and LONG.

Then comes the passing down. Slide the protection toward Gilliam and a Tennessee edge rusher gets a one-on-one. Leave the guard on his own and the quarterback may have to bail on a clean read because the pocket is collapsing straight into his lap. Even a pass that gets out on time can come with a price if the offense has to keep an extra blocker in and send one fewer receiver downfield.

That’s what makes Gilliam’s production so valuable to Jim Knowles. The Penn State transfer followed his defensive coordinator to Knoxville, and his first season at Tennessee has now put him as a finalist for two national awards.

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He’s also an Outland Trophy finalist, the first Vol to earn that distinction since John Henderson in 2001. Seven sacks will get Gilliam on a highlight reel. The harder snaps to appreciate are the ones where the linebacker gets the tackle or the edge rusher gets the sack because two blockers had their hands full inside. For an offensive line, those snaps count, too.

Every time Tennessee lines up, somebody has to answer the same question. Can our guard handle Xavier Gilliam by himself? The SEC has had all season to find an answer.

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