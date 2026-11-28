The Tennessee Volunteers currently sit ranked 5th in the College Football Playoff rankings. This means they have a fantastic chance at securing a home playoff game. All that is left to do is beat the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Tennessee has historically dominated this matchup, even in recent years under Josh Heupel. Though last year was a different story, with the Commodores blowing out the Vols inside Neyland Stadium. Now Tennessee gets the chance to return the favor.

The Vols are clearly the better team on paper, but the games are played on grass. Paper does not win any games. Tennessee has everything to play for, but a loss could potentially be devastating to their playoff dreams.

Vanderbilt enters the game wanting to play spoiler to their in-state rivals. Defeating Tennessee and potentially keeping them out of the playoff would give a sweet end to an otherwise bitter season. The Commodores will be motivated to ruin their rivals' season.

In the SEC, there are no easy road games, so Tennessee needs to be playing its best football. Allowing an inferior team to hang around is flirting with disaster, something Tennessee experienced in its loss to South Carolina.

The Vols are looking to improve their record to 10-2 this season and prove they belong in the playoff. Tennessee’s depth is being tested once again this season. They have continually proven they are up for the challenge, and Heupel needs them to be up to par once again.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report: Friday's Update

Dylan Lewis (Out)

Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

Joakim Dodson (Out)

Ethan Davis (Out)

Edrees Farooq (Out)

Jaedon Harmon (Out)

Mike Matthews (Out)

Daune Morris (Out)

Tyree Weathersby (Out)

Nic Moore (Out)

Arion Carter (Questionable)

DeSean Bishop (Questionable)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Vanderbilt Commodores Injury Report: Friday's Update

Cobey Sellers (Out)

Blaze Berlowitz (Out)

Edwin Kolenge (Out)

Josiah Broxton (Out)

Evan Hampton (Out)

Daniel Vollmer Jr. (Out)

Gunner Givens (Out)

Aaron Bryant (Out)

Clinton Azubuike (Questionable)

How to Watch

• Game Day: Saturday, November 8, 2026

• Game Location: FirstBank Stadium Nashville, Tennessee

• Game Time: 7:00 PM Eastern

• TV: ESPN

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.