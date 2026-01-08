Tennessee Football Transfer Signs With SEC Team

Rickey Gibson is set to join a brand new program, as the Vols lost their cornerback to the transfer portal just hours after announcing that they would be moving on from Willie Martinez and would be hiring Michael Hunter from the Ohio State Buckeyes to be the cornerbacks coach.

Gibson announced his new team on Thursday, as he is set to stay in the SEC. The talented prospect has announced that he is staying in the SEC to play for the Texas A&M Aggies. He is one of the better players in the portal, as Rivals had him rated as the 71st best player and the 7th best player at the position in the portal.

Gibson and his Aggies will be playing against the Vols in their home stadium later in the season for one of their SEC games. You have to imagine that the former Vol has that game marked down on his schedule already.

Here is how his career has played out, along with his accomplishments from a season-by-season basis, according to utsports.com .

Career

Tennessee cornerback Rickey Gibson (1) speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Lockdown cornerback who has emerged as one of the most steady and consistent defenders in the SEC … Made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2023 before solidifying a starting role in 2024 … Arrived at Tennessee in December 2022 and participated in Orange Bowl practices before going through spring practice 2023 ... Played in 26 career games with 14 starts … Recorded 42 career tackles with three tackles for loss, six pass breakups and one forced fumble … A two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient and member of the team’s leadership council."

2025

Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) throws the ball during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 11, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Announced that he would miss an extended period after sustaining an injury in season opener vs. Syracuse on Aug. 30 ... Started at corner and had one tackle in season-opening win vs. Syracuse (8/30) but played just 19 snaps after leaving the game early due to injury."

2024

Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson III (1) strips the ball away from UTEP wide receiver Trey Goodman (1) during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Delivered a breakout sophomore campaign in his first year as a starter at cornerback … Played in 12 games with 12 starts … Ranked third on the team in pass breakups with five to go along with 32 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble … Saw action on 636 defensive snaps … Had one of his best performances of the year in win vs. UTEP (11/23), making four tackles, including a 12-yard TFL, posting a career-high two PBUs and forcing a fumble in the second quarter that led to a UT touchdown ... Made four tackles and had a PBU at No. 11 Georgia (11/16) ... Had a pair of tackles, including a TFL, in win over Mississippi State (11/9) ... Tied a career high with six tackles and also had a crucial pass breakup in the end zone on fourth down in win vs. Kentucky (11/2) ... Made three tackles in win over No. 7 Alabama (10/19) ... Posted a career-high six tackles and one pass breakup in a season-high 71 snaps vs. Florida (10/12) ... Did not allow a reception and was targeted just once in 69 snaps while also making two tackles in a dominant defensive performance during win at No. 15 Oklahoma (9/21) ... Made his season debut in win vs. No. 24 NC State (9/7), getting the start at corner and making one tackle in 39 defensive snaps ... Did not play in season opener vs. Chattanooga (8/31) due to injury."

2023

Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson III (18) warming up before the start of the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Appeared in all 13 games, seeing significant action on special teams and time as a reserve defensive back ... Tallied nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup … Targeted 10 times on coverage and did not allow a touchdown catch … Made his first career start at corner in the Citrus Bowl victory over No. 17 Iowa (1/1) and made one tackle without allowing a catch in a season-high 51 snaps … Saw extensive action at corner in win over Vanderbilt (11/25), playing 39 snaps while allowing just one reception for one yard and racking up three tackles ... Played 12 defensive snaps and recorded his first career pass breakup vs. No. 1 Georgia (11/18) ... Had a career-high four tackles, including his first career TFL in 40 snaps at corner in win vs. UConn (11/4) ... Recorded his first-career tackle in road win at Kentucky (10/28) ... Played 20 snaps at corner in win over UTSA (9/23) ... Saw action on 11 snaps in SEC debut at Florida (9/16) ... Made his collegiate debut in season-opening win vs. Virginia (9/2), playing 10 snaps at corner."

