Tennessee Football Misses on Another Transfer Portal Target

King Mack is off the board, and he is not going to be in Tennessee for this upcoming season. Mack is someone who has been viewed as a top transfer target for many teams, as he is a safety prospect with a lot of potential. He is set to join a new roster following his Penn State and Alabama seasons.

Mack is off to the state of North Carolina, as he is now signed with the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Mack was one of the top targets for the Vols at the safety position.

Mack has been a star for quite some time. This includes his high school days. Here is how his high school career played out to help get him to the position he is in today.

King Mack's Bio

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass in front of Penn State Nittany Lions safety King MacK (16) and cornerback Audavion Collins (2) during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Played three years at St. Thomas Aquinas for head coach Roger Harriott...Played one year at Dillard High School...Was a two-year team captain...Led St. Thomas Aquinas to a 13-0 record and a state championship in 2022...Helped the Raiders to a 14-1 mark and a state championship in 2021...Led St. Thomas Aquinas to an 8-1 record and a state championship in 2020...Invited to the Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game...Competed in Under Armour Future 50 event...Earned two team MVP awards...Was named all-state twice...Named 3M Defensive Player of the Year twice...As a senior, tallied 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven total touchdowns...As a junior, collected 69 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven interceptions, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries...As a sophomore, recorded 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries...As a freshman, registered 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery...Rated consensus four-star prospect...Ranked as the No. 89 prospect in the class as well as the No. 6 safety and No. 19 prospect in Florida by 247Sports...Tabbed as the No. 99 overall prospect, No. 8 safety and No. 22 player in Florida by On3...Recognized as the No. 103 prospect in the class, No. 8 safety and No. 26 prospect in Florida by ESPN...Rated as the No. 23 safety and No. 63 player in Florida by Rivals...Competed four years in track...Was state champion in 100m, 400m, 4x100 and 4x400 and set a national record in the 4x400...Was an honor roll student," the Penn State website stated.

Penn State's website added some stuff about his personal life.

"Full name is Kevin King Mack...Son of Clarence Mack and Williane Yacinthe...Has a sister, Khloe Butts...Uncle, Keith Ferguson, played football at Ohio State (1977-80) and in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers (1981-85) and Detroit Lions (1985-90)...Related to Tremain Mack, who played football at Miami (Fla.) (1993-96) and in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals (1997-00)...Hobbies include philanthropy, mentorship, fishing and coaching little league...Intending to major in sports medicine."

