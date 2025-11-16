Tennessee Football vs Florida Football Game Time Announced
The Tennessee Volunteers were able to keep the homecoming spirits at a high level as they defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 42-9.
The Vols are now 7-3, 3-3 on the year as the final two games will be with rivals.
Josh Heupel collected the win on home coming.
“Hey, good night, or uh, good evening. Love the win. Um, you know, I thought defensively played well in the first half, um, you know, getting off the field. Uh, did a good job at the line of scrimmage. Handled some of the perimeter screen game really well. Offensively, a little bit up and down in the first half. Execution. Uh really the turnovers hurt. You know, I thought defensively they did a good job responding to those and then offensively getting points off the turnover and obviously Will Wright, big play in the second half, too. So, you know, still a lot of things to clean up here. Get back to SEC play next week and go on the road, so, get ready to go, Heupel said after the win.
Now, Josh Heupel will lead his team down to The Swamp next weekend as the Vols look to get a win in Gainesville for the first time in a long time.
September 20, 2003, was the last time the Vols were victorious in Florida.
Late last night the Tennessee Football page on X released a set kick-off time for the game.
The game is set for 7:30pm EST and will air on ABC next Saturday.
The Gators 3-7, 2-5 will look to add another bright spot on this year's schedule. This particular game is being played much later in the year than in has recently, but is still huge to each program, although Florida has most wins over the last two decades, the Vols have balanced things out over the last few recent years.
The following week, the Vols will welcome their cross-state rivals, Vanderbilt. The time for this matchup has yet to be released, but the Commadores will come into Neyland Stadium very confident and looking to add a loss to the record for the home team.
