Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Calls Alabama QB Jalen Milroe ‘Unique’
Tennessee will be going up against one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country on Saturday against Alabama.
The Crimson Tide’s Jalen Milroe is one of the best players in the country because of his ability as a runner in addition to his arm talent. He has 1,483 passing yards this season with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, but he also has 319 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. If he was a running back, he would still be one of the best in the SEC.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel knows how dangerous Milroe is to play against. He spoke about the challenges of preparing to face him during the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.
“He’s somebody that’s got unique athletic traits,” Heupel said. ”His strength, speed, power, elusiveness as a runner, he’s had that since the beginning. I just think he’s got a really good command and control and understands defensive structure and has gotten his eyes, with the more time that he’s played, in the right spot and comfort inside of the pocket. He’s still dynamic when he pulls it, but he’s pulling it when things aren’t right down the football field and is throwing the football extremely accurately.
Heupel also talked about his team’s goal of not letting Milroe beat them with his legs. He can be at his most dangerous when the play breaks down and he gets out of the pocket. If Tennessee can get good coverage on Alabama’s wide receivers, that does not mean the play is over. With Milroe, the play is just getting started.
“Obviously that’s a huge part of what we got to do defensively, is not let him get all over the football field as a runner, and that’s quarterback designed run, it’s read game, and when the pocket breaks down, but you got to do a great job on their skill (position players). Extremely talented, playing at a high level. We got to do a great job of winning some of those one-on-ones.
