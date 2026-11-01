Tennessee Homecoming Brings Two Former Vols Football Players Back to Neyland

Former Tennessee offensive linemen Lance Heard and Max Anderson return to Neyland Stadium as members of the Kentucky Wildcats. Both spent two seasons with the Vols before transferring to their SEC rival. Their return adds a twist to Tennessee’s homecoming game on Nov. 7. A weekend centered on welcoming people back to Rocky Top will include two former players trying to help Kentucky spoil the celebration. For Heard, the matchup also brings a familiar setting with a different assignment. He once helped protect Tennessee’s quarterbacks. Now, he returns tasked with helping Kentucky’s offense move against his former team.

Lance Heard Returns After Two Seasons as Tennessee’s Left Tackle

Heard’s connection to Tennessee includes plenty of starting experience. After beginning his college career at LSU, he transferred to Tennessee ahead of the 2024 season. He immediately took over at left tackle, starting all 11 games he appeared in that fall. He then started all 12 games in 2025. That gave Heard 23 starts across two seasons in Knoxville, according to his Kentucky biography.

His return gives Tennessee fans a familiar player to watch when Kentucky has the ball. The stadium and surroundings will be recognizable. The challenge will come from facing the defense he once shared a practice field with. According to Rocky Top Insider, Heard has started all eight games for Kentucky this season. Anderson has appeared in four games in a reserve role. Their roles differ, but both will make the same trip back to the program where they spent the previous two seasons.

A Kentucky football helmet rests on the turf at Kroger Field before the start of the Wildcats' fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Kentucky opens the season Sept. 5 under first-year head coach Will Stein. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Teammates Return With a Different Goal

Anderson’s return gives the matchup another Tennessee connection beyond Heard. The two linemen left Knoxville during the offseason and landed at the same SEC school. Now, their first season with Kentucky brings them back to Neyland for a game with added personal familiarity.

That history provides an interesting subplot. It also creates a clear football question: Can Tennessee make the return difficult for Kentucky’s offense? For the Vols, familiarity will matter less than execution once the game begins. Winning at the line of scrimmage and putting Kentucky behind schedule would help Tennessee control the matchup. Heard’s experience makes his side of that battle worth watching.

Homecoming will provide the setting. The rivalry will provide the stakes. Heard and Anderson know what a Saturday inside Neyland Stadium looks like from Tennessee’s sideline. This weekend, they will experience it from the other side. The Vols will welcome plenty of familiar faces home. They will also look to send Kentucky back to Lexington with a loss.

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