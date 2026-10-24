Tennessee loses OL Donovan Haslam to injury against South Carolina

Tennessee football lost offensive lineman Donovan Haslam for the rest of the South Carolina game, according to the Vol Network broadcast. Haslam suffered an upper-body injury in the first half of the game.

Haslam had settled into the right guard position, and with his exit, Shamurad Umarov entered in his place. Tennessee lost Wendell Moe Jr. earlier in the season, which sparked Nic Moore’s move to left guard. The offensive line’s continuity has looked great since, and losing Haslam would force the unit to adjust again.

The offensive line has made huge improvements over the last few weeks, something Haslam attributed to better preparation and practice.

“We’re just trying to practice better in practice,” Haslam said earlier in the week. “Make sure we practice harder. Basically practice like we’re going to play in the game. And then like I said, we got to communicate just about everything. If we communicate, make sure we’re on the same page, it’s going to be easier to pass off the twist and work better together.”

The Vols gave up only two sacks across the previous two games. Prior to Haslam’s exit on Saturday, South Carolina hadn’t gotten to George MacIntyre yet but eventually recorded a sack in the third quarter.

Stay tuned for more developments on Haslam’s status as they become available.

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