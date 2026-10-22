Tennessee’s Offensive Line Must Clear the Way For George MacIntyre Against South Carolina

Tennessee’s offensive line has faced injuries, lineup changes, and difficult stretches in pass protection. Yet its ability to create room for DeSean Bishop has given the Volunteers a foundation to build around. Against South Carolina, Tennessee needs both sides of that equation working together.

The Vols must continue opening running lanes. However, they also need to give George MacIntyre enough protection to keep the offense moving when throwing becomes necessary. An effective ground game can ease the pressure on a young quarterback. It cannot eliminate the need to protect him.

Tennessee Must Keep Its Ground Game Moving

Losing Wendell Moe Jr. forced Tennessee to adjust an offensive front that was already searching for consistency. Those changes affect more than individual matchups. They also test communication and timing between players working alongside one another. Still, Tennessee has found a way to lean on Bishop. His ability to run through contact helps the offense recover yards when a play does not unfold cleanly. Meanwhile, the line’s work creating initial space gives him opportunities to reach the second level. That partnership will be important in Columbia.

Productive early-down runs can keep Tennessee out of obvious passing situations. Second-and-manageable gives Josh Heupel options. Third-and-long gives South Carolina’s pass rush an opportunity to attack. The Vols need to create more of the former.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball in front of Alabama linebacker Luke Metz (4) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pass Protection Remains Essential

Dylan Stewart presents a significant challenge on the edge. Tennessee cannot afford repeated breakdowns that allow him a direct path to the quarterback. That puts a premium on communication, sound technique and identifying pressure before the snap. Playing on the road adds another challenge when the offensive line must handle crowd noise.

Tennessee can help its protection through quick throws, play-action and additional blockers when needed. However, those adjustments still depend on players executing their assignments.

MacIntyre needs opportunities to work through a play without immediately having to escape pressure. The responsibility extends beyond the offensive line. Running backs must recognize their protection assignments. Receivers must provide timely targets. The quarterback must make sound decisions with the football.

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates a touchdown with Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols Need Balance Up Front

Tennessee does not need a perfect performance to move the ball against South Carolina. It does need dependable execution. The line must create enough movement for Bishop to keep drives on schedule. Then, when South Carolina forces a passing situation, it must hold up long enough for MacIntyre to respond. That is the next step for this group.

The run blocking has given Tennessee something to lean on. DeSean Bishop is having a fantastic season. More consistent pass protection would give the offense more room to grow—and its young quarterback a better chance to finish another important SEC game with a win.

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