Tennessee Makes The Final Cut For Four Star DL Tico Crittendon
Tennessee has made the final cut for Lithonia standout defensive lineman Tico Crittendon. His final four include South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida State. He is set to visit the Volunteers on June 20th for an official visit.
In terms of official visits, the Volunteers will be last to see Crittendon. He will visit Georgia and Auburn on the same weekend (June 6th), and Florida State (June 13th).
Tennessee was one of the very first programs to offer Crittendon and since he has continued to build a strong rapport with defensive line coach Rodney Garner. Coach Garner has continued to produce high-end defensive end players and one recently made it to the NFL and was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th pick in James Pearce Jr. Crittendon is hoping for the same fate if he does become a Vol.
According to 247Sports Composite, Crittendon is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 33 player in Georgia, the No. 37 DL, and the No. 299 player nationally. This past season for the Bulldogs he finished with 25 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and a sack. He’s continued to improve every season and is looking to have a big season with the Bulldogs in the fall.
The Volunteers are currently still in search of their first defensive lineman in the 2026 class. They have landed CJ Edwards and Zach Groves as edge rushers so far, but are still looking for interior defensive lineman for the class.