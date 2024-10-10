Tennessee Needs to Treat This Florida Game Like the 2023 South Carolina Game
In 2023, the Vols were ranked No. 11 before dropping their first game of the season to an unranked Florida team in The Swamp.
It was an upset that set Tennessee's season back and forced the Vols to reset and get ready for the next challenge. That challenge was against South Carolina, a team that had ended the Vols' playoff chances in 2022. It was a classic revenge game and Tennessee showed up ready to play.
The Vols won 41-20 in front of a packed and fiery Neyland Stadium crowd. They were able to put the loss to Florida behind them and get an important win. That is what the 2024 Vols need to do on Saturday against Florida, and the situation for this year's game feels a lot like that South Carolina game did.
Tennessee is coming off of its first loss of the season to Arkansas, a road game upset against an unranked team. They now follow that loss with an important rivalry game that the fanbase desperately wants to win and one that the team must win to keep its season from falling apart. Similarly to last year's South Carolina team, the Gators are struggling so far in 2024. They are 3-2 but have already been blown out twice at home by Miami and Texas A&M. However, they have won two games in a row and are playing their best football of the season.
"For us, looking forward to being back home," Heupel said. "It’s been about a month since we were inside Neyland Stadium. Obviously a huge football game against a Florida football team that just continues to get better throughout the course of the season. Recognize what we’re going up against and we gotta win the preparation and be ready to play smart football and competitive football for four quarters. Looking forward to Saturday night with our guys.”
The Vols are in a familiar position against Florida on Saturday. They have a lot to play for despite the disappointing loss to Arkansas. A win over the Gators would get the season back on track like the win over the Gamecocks did in 2023. However, a loss would be more crushing than the Arkansas upset was.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.