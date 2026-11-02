Tennessee OL Nic Moore Reveals Key to Offensive Line’s Improvement Ahead of Kentucky

The Volunteers have made progress up front, but maintaining that improvement will require attention to detail against a Wildcats defense that can pressure the quarterback.

Offensive lineman Nic Moore believes the group’s recent progress has come from a renewed focus on the small things. Those details could make a difference against Kentucky’s defensive front.

“I mean just the constant improvement from ton of sacks to barely any,” Moore said. “I think it's just the intentionality. We've dove into the details a lot more over these last few weeks.”

Moore pointed to technique as a major part of that improvement. He said offensive line coach Glen Elarbee has emphasized areas such as hand placement and the technique required to execute each assignment. Those details become especially important against a defensive front that can win individual matchups and disrupt an offense before plays develop.

Nic Moore Details Kentucky’s Defensive Challenge

Moore offered a clear assessment of what Tennessee will face up front against Kentucky.

“I think that they are very good with their hands, very violent, very physical, a very good rushing team so far,” Moore said.

He also highlighted Kentucky’s linebackers, defensive ends and interior defensive linemen as potential challenges for the Volunteers.

“Defensive ends will really put the pressure on you. The interior really like to press the pocket very well,” Moore said. “Very strong people up front.”

For Tennessee, that means winning at the line of scrimmage will require more than simply getting off the ball quickly. Moore stressed the importance of proper hand placement, footwork, and executing each step correctly. “So I think that this week, more than ever, our details really matter, especially with, like, our hands and our feet and making sure that we take every right step,” he said.

The matchup will be an important test of the progress Tennessee has made in recent weeks. If the offensive line can maintain its technique and limit pressure, the Volunteers will have a better chance of keeping the offense on schedule against the Wildcats.

Moore Adjusting to a New Role on the Offensive Line

Moore has also had to make an adjustment of his own. After playing center and tackle, he stepped into a starting guard role against Auburn.

His last experience at guard came during his sophomore year at Jefferson County High School. “I had to play guard. That was my first start,” Moore said. “Played that for maybe two games and they let me out to tackle. So safe to say it's been a couple years.”

Despite the time away from the position, Moore said the transition has come naturally because of his experience at other spots along the offensive line. “I feel like I'm gaining comfort there pretty quickly, honestly. It was kind of like riding a bicycle,” he said.

Moore acknowledged that guard presents a different set of challenges than center. While getting off the ball can be easier, he noted that guard often requires handling more one-on-one situations. “Every position's got its own set of challenges, but I feel like wherever they need me is wherever I play,” Moore said. That flexibility gives Tennessee another option up front as the season continues.

Moore Sees George MacIntyre Growing in Confidence

Moore also discussed the development of quarterback George MacIntyre, who has grown more comfortable leading the offense.

“I think that I've seen George become very confident in what he's doing,” Moore said. “In the first couple games that he's played he was just getting his feet set. Now I think that he's been really confident in what he's doing.” Moore said MacIntyre has become more vocal in the huddle and has shown an increased ability to take command of the offense. The two entered Tennessee in the same recruiting class, making MacIntyre's progress particularly meaningful to Moore.

“Just to see him have his opportunity and capitalize on it and be confident enough to control the whole offense, know what everybody's doing and then give the play call, give a confident ready before the snap,” Moore said. “Like just seeing him take control of everything that needs to be taken care of is something that not everybody can do.”

Attention to Detail Remains the Priority

Moore said his own growth this season has centered on improving his technique and preparing to play wherever Tennessee needs him. He also described the opportunity to start against Auburn as exciting, even though returning to guard initially brought some nerves.

“As I got to practice a little bit more I got more confident into it and I was just excited for Saturday to hit,” Moore said. As a Tennessee player from the local area, Moore also appreciates the opportunity to represent his community.

“It's just been great for me to be able to be a light to my community back home,” he said. Now, the focus shifts to Kentucky. The Wildcats present a physical challenge, and Moore knows Tennessee cannot afford to overlook the details that have helped the offensive line improve. The Volunteers will need that progress to carry over Saturday if they want to control the line of scrimmage and give the offense room to operate.

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