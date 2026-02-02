CBS Sports Drops Multiple Tennessee Football Stars in Latest NFL Mock Draft

CBS Sports has released a mock draft that has changed the stock of every Tennessee prospect, including the ones who didn't even play in the Senior Bowl. The Vols are now only expected to have one first-round selection, despite seeing some mock drafts that had as many as four players selected in the first round from the Tennessee program.

That player is Jermod McCoy, who is an uber-talented cornerback with a lot of potential to be the top player in this class on the defensive side of the football. McCoy has slipped in this mock draft, as he is now expected to be drafted inside the top-20 picks, but outside of the top-15.

Here is a deep dive into the mock draft and what CBS Sports had to say.

Jermod McCoy - Picked 18th by Minnesota Vikings (Prospect Rank 9th/Position Rank 1st)

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) points down the field during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury, and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class."

Colton Hood didn't make the cut to be selected in this draft after missing the Senior Bowl game, but going through practice. In his time at practice, he had some solid reps, but he also had some reps that had you questioning if he would be drafted as highly as many believed, which was in the top-15.

While his stock has the chance to be boosted from the NFL Combine, it is safe to say that he may not be a top-15 pick as expected when he entered his name in the draft. I do believe he could see his name selected in the first round, but at this point in time, many believe he will be an early-mid round two pick, which will be a huge pickup for any team in that territory of the 2026 draft.

Some of the other names that will likely hear their name called in the draft include Chris Brazzell and Joshua Josephs, who both have a ceiling that lands them in the first round, but will both likely be drafted on the second day of the draft. A good combine from both, especially the talented wide receiver, could result in a first-round selection.

