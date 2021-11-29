Tennessee RB Named SEC Freshman of the Week

In the absence of Tiyon Evans, Jabari Small has been handling the lion's share of Tennessee's rushing duties over the past few weeks, and freshman running back Jaylen Wright has been involved in a complimentary role. Against Vanderbilt, Wright had a career-best 112 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, earning him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Wright led the Vols in rushing against Vandy, but the majority of his work came in the second half when Tennessee was icing the game away. Wright averaged 7.5 yards per carry and 46 of his yards came after contact.

Of Wright's 112 yards, 86 came in the second half, including a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to end his impressive day. In November, Wright led all SEC freshmen in rushing yards per game (64.75) and total rushing yards (259) according to UT Athletics Communications.

Wright and rushing mate Jabari Small eclipsed the century mark in Tennessee's 45-21 win over Vanderbilt, as Small had 103 yards on 15 carries and two scores. It marks the first time a pair of Vol rushers each had 100+ yards rushing since Week one when Small and Evans had 116 yards.

The Durham, North Carolina, native has done a solid job relieving Evans and Small throughout the season, as both top backs have dealt with injuries.

With Evans having entered the transfer portal on Friday, Wright figures to serve as the second punch in the Vols' rushing attack in their bowl game.

Below is a list of all Volunteers who have received weekly SEC honors this season.

QB Hendon Hooker – Offensive (Nov. 8)

DB Brandon Turnage – Defensive (Oct. 11)

OT Cade Mays – Offensive Line (Oct. 4 & Nov. 8)

RB Len'Neth Whitehead – Freshman (Oct. 4)

RB Jaylen Wright – Freshman (Nov. 29)

WR/RS Velus Jones Jr. – Special Teams (Nov. 22)

Wright finishes his first year on Rocky Top fourth on the team with 355 yards and four touchdowns on 68 carries in eight games.

