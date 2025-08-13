Tennessee Running Backs Coach De’Rail Sims Calls Star Thomas A Complete Back
One of the key position groups to watch this upcoming season for the Volunteers is the running back group. It is a group with a good blend of experience and youth mixed in. Tennessee has a very deep running back room led by Peyton Lewis, Star Thomas, Desean Bishop, Duane Morris, Justin Baker, and Hunter Barnes. Running backs coach De’Rail Sims talked to the media about his group and the room overall. When he was asked about Star Thomas being a third down guy on the perimeter, here is what he had to say about his game.
“I wouldn’t say he is a situational guy. Star is a complete back. He’s not a guy that is just going to catch the ball outside on the perimeter and being able to run. He is a run between-the-tackles guy. He’s a run on the outside, he’s able to catch the ball, pass protect. In my opinion, he is a complete back,” said Sims.
Thomas has continued to grow in the offense and has taken big steps forward since the spring and summer, continuing to hone his craft. His physicality has been on full display, and his comfort level has been a key factor in his growth in the Tennessee offense.
“He’s gotten comfortable. In terms of knowing the offense inside and out. He’s grown so much between the spring, over the summer, to now. You can just tell how comfortable he is. Now, he can be himself. He is the guy you saw on tape being productive last year,” said Sims. “He’s grown even more in terms of being able to run the football behind his pads. That is the biggest deal for us, the physicality piece of it, and then in pass protection. He’s done a great job in being able to identify the physicality piece that is showing up a lot in pass pro as well, which has been awesome.
Thomas starred at Duke last season, where he was the main tailback for the Blue Devils. He finished with 871 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He had one of his best games against UNC, rushing for a season-high 166 yards a season ago. He crossed the century mark three times last season and finished with a rushing touchdown in each of his last two games.
Thomas will be a key piece for the Vols this season as they will play a good bit of their running backs in 2025. Thomas provides a multi-faceted back that checks a lot of boxes and can be depended on to do a lot of things. He will be one to watch to see how efficient he will be with his touches and the impact he has for head coach Josh Heupel.