Tennessee's Gerald Mincey Listed As "Out" And Will Not Play Against Former Team
For a long time, Tennessee fans have had this upcoming game against Kentucky marked on their calendars. This year’s game has an even bigger addition to the storyline than usual.
This storyline would come as former Volunteers offensive lineman Gerald Mincey who transferred in from Florida would announce he would be transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats. Following joining the Wildcats, Mincey would make it a point to let Vols fans know that there was hate behind his decision. Targeting Tennessee online including Tennessee players, Mincey would convince himself that the Wildcats would defeat the Volunteers inside Neyland.
Mincey would be listed as “out” on the mid-week injury report disappointing plenty of Vols’ fans. Kentucky will be missing a large part of their roster come Saturday as the Vols will have a short list meaning the Vols are healthy.
One thing that one should know is that if the Vols do pull off the win inside Neyland Stadium with “Dark Mode Activated”, they will not take it easy on the former Volunteer afterward on social media.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports