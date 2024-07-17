Tennessee's Highest Rated Players in College Football 25
EA Sports College Football 25 is officially here. Here's a look at Tennessee's highest-rated players in the game.
After eleven long years, EA Sports College Football is officially back, but this time, it will feature real college football players thanks to NIL developments. The Volunteers are ranked as the No. 15 team in the nation, with an overall rating of 85, an offensive rating of 83, and a defensive rating of 80. Here's a look at some of Tennessee's highest-rated players in College Football 25.
James Pearce Jr., EDGE - 95 Overall
With multiple NFL mock drafts predicting James Pearce Jr. to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it's no surprise that Pearce is rated as one of the best players in College Football 25. Pearce is ranked as the No. 4 overall player in the game with an overall rating of 95, featuring 95 acceleration, 91 awareness, 89 agility, 88 speed and 85 strength. Pearce is poised for a massive season for the Vols after a stellar sophomore year, where he recorded 9.5 sacks, 27 total tackles, and 2 forced fumbles.
Cooper Mays, OL- 89 Overall
The fifth-year senior has anchored the Volunteer front lines, serving as the Vols' center for the past four years. Mays received an 89 overall rating, with 95 awareness, 87 strength, 80 acceleration, and 78 agility. The Tennessee native started in nine games last season after recovering from hernia surgery. Upon his return, Mays didn't allow a single sack, extending his streak to 14 consecutive games without allowing a sack.
Squirrel White, WR- 87 Overall
After Bru McCoy's season-ending injury in week five of last season, Squirrel White emerged as Tennessee's No. 1 wide receiver. White led the Vols in receiving yards last season with 803 yards and two touchdowns. In College Football 25, White serves as the fastest player on the Vols' roster with a speed rating of 95 and an overall rating of 87. Additionally, he received a 91 acceleration rating and an 87 agility rating.
Bru McCoy, WR- 86 Overall
Bru McCoy is set to return as a fifth-year senior for the Volunteers after suffering a season-ending fracture-dislocation to his right ankle last season. McCoy is expected to be Tennessee's No. 1 wide receiver for the 2024 season, having recorded 217 receiving yards and one touchdown in his five starts last season. He received an 86 overall rating in College Football 25, with 91 acceleration, 91 awareness, and 87 agility.
Nico Lamaleava- 86 Overall
The Volunteers' newest signal-caller has garnered extraordinary hype throughout the offseason, with predictions ranging from Lamaleava being an early favorite to win the Heisman to being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, EA Sports has given the young star a modest 86 overall rating, ranking Lamaleava as the No. 24 quarterback in the game. Lamaleava made his first career start last season in the Citrus Bowl, leading Tennessee to a 35-0 victory over Iowa. He threw for 151 yards and one passing touchdown while racking up 27 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.