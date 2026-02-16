Tennessee's Jermod McCoy Listed Amongst Boom or Bust Players in 2026 NFL Draft

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Tennessee's Jermod McCoy has been listed as a player with an extremely high ceiling, but also a low floor.

The 2026 NFL Combine is just over a week away, which means the NFL Draft is right around the corner as the league's 32 teams continue to scout this year's class. With so many talented players expected to begin their professional careers in the next few months, expectations for some prospects have been set very high.

One player who has been listed to have star potential is Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Jermod McCoy, who was a star during his time in the Vols defensive backfield. But while McCoy appears to have a high ceiling, his floor also appears to be fairly low.

According to Pro Football Focus, McCoy has been listed amongst the boom or bust players in this year's NFL Draft class, citing that injury concerns could hinder the prospect from reaching his full potential at the professional level.

"McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL that he suffered in an offseason workout last January," wrote PFF's Max Chadwick. "He’s expected to be fully recovered in time for the NFL Combine and a big week there, both on the field and in medical testing, could solidify McCoy as a top 15 pick."

Jermod McCoy's Immense Potential in the 2026 NFL Draft

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Concerns regarding McCoy's injury are understandable from NFL organizations, as the cornerback has seen minimal action since the 2024 season. Drafting a player who suffered an injury such as his could be seen as a massive risk for organizations.

Despite concerns, McCoy remains a first round projection for many experts and analysts, as his play style has the potential to completely change a team's defensive approach. A strong showing during the NFL Combine could help cement his status as a first round selection.

Should McCoy be taken in the first round of this year's draft, it will mark the second consecutive season that the Vols defensive unit produces a first-round draft pick. Which would be a major achievement for Josh Heupel and his staff.

McCoy and the rest of the Volunteers' draft class will look to showcase their skills during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. This year's combine is set to begin on February 23rd, and will conclude on March 3rd. The NFL Draft will begin on April 23rd in Pittsburgh.