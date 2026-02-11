NFL Scouting Combine List of Prospects Released - Six Former Vols Headed to Indy

The NFL Combine is nearing. Beginning February 26th on the NFL Network, former college football stars have their biggest audition to date. Here’s a list of former Vols that have been invited.

The Tennessee Volunteers have over 30 alumni currently on active NFL Rosters, with a plethora of former Vols attempting to make that leap this spring as well. Six former Vols have been invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Known as the biggest football interview process in the world, beginning February 26th, the NFL decision-making world will have its eyes set on the next wave of NFL players.

Tennessee Volunteers Invited to 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Chris Brazzell II, WR

Miles Kitselman, TE

Bryson Eason, DL

Joshua Josephs, DL

Colton Hood, DB

Jermod McCoy, DB

Perhaps the most anticipated performance in Indy from the former Vols is that of WR, Chris Brazzell. A 6'4, 200 pound wide receiver that's expected to run relatively fast and has the production to warrant a lofty draft selection as well.

Former Alabama Tight End turned two-year starter for the Vols, Miles Kitselman is currently slotted to be a late-round draft pick according to NFL Mockdraft Database — a website that collects all data points on mock drafts and produces an average score. So, a solid performance in Indy could be a difference maker for the former Vol.

The highest projected prospects for the Vols, though, are the tandem of corners that are expected to perform well at the Combine. Colton Hood transferred from Colorado last offseason and played exceptionally well in one season in Knoxville. Jermod McCoy was arguably the SEC's best cornerback in 2024 before sustaining a knee injury in the offseason leading up to the 2025 season. Now, McCoy is a projected first-round pick.

Players aren't the only members of the Volunteers football program that the NFL is in the process of taking either, now hiring coaches from Knoxville. Michael Hunter, who the Vols hired from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Hunter was expected to be the new cornerbacks coach this season for the Vols, but according to a recent post, the Vols coach is now expected to take an NFL job, as he is expected to take the defensive back coach job for the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL Scouting Combine begins February 26th in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium. A total of 319 former college football players will be in attendance, according to the NFL's release. With interviews beginning February 23rd and carrying all the way through March 2nd, the first wave of athletes is set to perform on-field drills on the 26th.