Jermod McCoy Set to Leave Tennessee Football for The NFL Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers have had some growing pains in recent memory at the cornerback position. This includes this season, which was for many reasons, but one reason really stood out. They were without one of the top cornerbacks that they have had in recent memory.

That player is Jermod McCoy, who is a guy that the Vols took a chance on out of the portal two off-seasons ago, and it ultimately worked out. He joined the program from Oregon State and absolutely lit it up with the Vols, even being named as a top cornerback in the nation.

McCoy missed this whole season after suffering an ACL injury in January. Many reports indicated that the Vols' CB would possibly be good to go in the middle of the season, but he didn't see the field once. Instead, he would remain on the sideline, cheering his teammates on.

Jermod McCoy Is Off to The Draft

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans were awaiting the news of his decision on the draft, and he has ultimately made his final decision. He is no longer going to be in Knoxville, Tennessee, but instead will be on his way to the NFL Draft. Is this a bad decision? Some tend to think so due to him being injured; however, he has remained a top-15 projected pick throughout nearly the whole season. He has been named as the top CB in the draft by some analysts, and there is a chance that he remains as a top-15 pick (maybe even pushing a top-10 pick in this draft).

In his time at Tennessee, he was one of the best players in college football, and is a guy who was highlighted on the defense alongside a top-tier college EDGE in James Pearce Jr.

The one thing that remains in question is if he will be going to Indianapolis, Indiana. This is where the NFL combine will be held for those who want to push their grades and stock up, but at the same time there is a chance that the Vols corner bypasses the combine, but his stock may drop a bit.

The Vols have the chance to see some success out of their DBs, as the Tennessee Volunteers will use their young guys yet again, which isn't a bad thing. The Vols have the chance to also add some DBs in the portal, which is something that is on the table as an absolute possibility.

