Tennessee's Joe Milton Solidifies Himself in QB Room With New England Patriots
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton has solidified himself in the New England Patriots quarterback room.
Roster moves are flying off of the wall in the NFL right now with the preseason officially being wrapped up and not only are players being released from the roster, but as a result, other players are having their spot on the 53-man roster solidified. That's the news that occurred today for former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton as the New England Patriots announced the release of quarterback Bailey Zappe.
The Patriots entered preseason with four names in their quarterback rotation. NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett, first round pick Drake Maye, Milton and Zappe. Zappe had spent the last two seasons with the organization and threw for 2,053 yards, 11 TDs and 13 INTs. He played in a total of 14 games, 10 of which came during last season. he certainly had the edge over a player like Milton entering the offseason, but the former Volunteers is the one who came out victorious in this battle.
Milton may not see the field this season as Brissett and Maye both sit ahead of him on the depth chart, but the fact he did enough for the coaching staff to keep him around. Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that Milton was outshining Maye during practice and some even believed he would move ahead of Maye on the depth chart. That doesn't appear to be the case right now, but things very well could change down the road if it gets to that point.
