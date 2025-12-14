SI

Drake Maye’s Fantastic Hustle Play Helped RB TreVeyon Henderson Break Free for a 65-Yard TD

The MVP candidate showed his worth in more ways than one on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Drake Maye led the way for TreVeyon Henderson.
Drake Maye led the way for TreVeyon Henderson. / Screenshot via CBS.
In this story:

FOXBORO—Drake Maye made an MVP-caliber play on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium that didn’t involve throwing the football.

With the Patriots down 28–24 to the Bills and having officially blown a 21–0 first-half lead, the signal caller pitched the ball to running back TreVeyon Henderson—who quickly found himself amid a brick wall of Buffalo defenders.

But then, the speedy rookie cut back and found space, before being led by none other than Maye into plenty of green grass in front of them. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the quarterback reached the fastest speed of his career on the play—while also laying a block on cornerback Tre’Davious White—to help Henderson find the end zone for a touchdown.

Here’s a look at the play:

Awesome stuff from the NFL MVP candidate.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

Fans loved Drake Maye’s hustle play that led to a TreVeyon Henderson touchdown

TreVeyon Henderson.
Henderson broke two 50-plus-yard touchdown runs on Sunday. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Knowing the phenomenon that has become Drake “Drake Maye” Maye, the NFL world was understandably pumped by the quarterback’s selfless play. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):

While it was a stellar play from Maye, it wasn’t enough, as the Bills went on to win the game, 35–31.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL