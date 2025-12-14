Drake Maye’s Fantastic Hustle Play Helped RB TreVeyon Henderson Break Free for a 65-Yard TD
FOXBORO—Drake Maye made an MVP-caliber play on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium that didn’t involve throwing the football.
With the Patriots down 28–24 to the Bills and having officially blown a 21–0 first-half lead, the signal caller pitched the ball to running back TreVeyon Henderson—who quickly found himself amid a brick wall of Buffalo defenders.
But then, the speedy rookie cut back and found space, before being led by none other than Maye into plenty of green grass in front of them. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the quarterback reached the fastest speed of his career on the play—while also laying a block on cornerback Tre’Davious White—to help Henderson find the end zone for a touchdown.
Here’s a look at the play:
Awesome stuff from the NFL MVP candidate.
Fans loved Drake Maye’s hustle play that led to a TreVeyon Henderson touchdown
Knowing the phenomenon that has become Drake “Drake Maye” Maye, the NFL world was understandably pumped by the quarterback’s selfless play. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
While it was a stellar play from Maye, it wasn’t enough, as the Bills went on to win the game, 35–31.