Tennessee Star Left Off Injury Report Ahead of Saturday's Game

Tennessee has released its injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas. With the top-ranked team in the country coming to town, the Vols already have their hands full, so they cannot afford any injuries in practice this week.

While Dylan Lewis was unfortunately added to the injury list, there is also good news to go along with that.

DeSean Bishop Not on Injury Report

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee star running back DeSean Bishop was not listed on the Vols’ injury report. Bishop has not been 100% over the past couple of weeks, so not having him listed on the injury report at all is a huge win for Tennessee.

Coach Heupel said on Monday that Bishop was going to be able to go on Saturday, but knowing the mental games coaches play with one another, especially on game weeks, it feels good to actually see this being confirmed.

Bishop is third in the SEC right now in rushing yards with 296 and four touchdowns to go along with it. He has been a leader in the running back room as well, which currently leads the SEC in rushing yards per game.

Unfortunately, another running back is not so lucky and is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

Javin Gordon Questionable to Play Saturday

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands the ball off to running back Javin Gordon (6) during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s contest. The Tulane transfer was one of the Vols’ top transfer portal additions over the offseason, but has not seen as much action as was originally thought.

So far this season, Gordon has 20 carries for 79 rushing yards.

Even if Gordon cannot go, Tennessee is also getting Justin Baker back, who missed the last game after getting hurt in the Georgia Tech game. Baker showed signs of his potential in what he can do during the Vols' week one matchup against Furman, rushing for 89 yards and scoring in the game.

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