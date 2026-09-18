Cam Miller Set to Return to Tennessee For the First Time After Transferring Away

Tennessee is set to take on Kennesaw State this Saturday in the Vols' final non-conference game of the season. Led by Faizon Brandon, Tennessee’s offense has been one of the best in the country over the first few weeks of the season, and the Owls should not be too much of a test, although Tennessee still cannot afford to overlook them.

While there are not many storylines surrounding this game, one big storyline stems from Kennesaw State defensive back Cam Miller.

Cam Miller Returns to Tennessee

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Miller started his collegiate career with the Vols back in 2022, playing just one season in Knoxville. Still, what makes this storyline even more interesting is that Tennessee converted Miller into a defensive back, and he has since moved around a bit, now a solid defensive back for the Owls and is one of their best players.

A quick fun fact about Miller and Tennessee: when he signed with Tennessee in December of 2021, Tennessee was doing a promotion with coaches talking about recruits who signed. At the time, Tennessee’s offensive coordinator was Alex Golesh (now the head coach at Auburn), and he did a segment highlighting Miller.

Miller was a four-star receiver recruit coming out of the state of Tennessee, from the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences. He committed to Tennessee over Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, and Memphis.

After spending one season in Knoxville, not seeing the field, he would transfer back home to Memphis.

He would spend the next three years of his career playing for Ryan Silverfield’s Tigers, but after a solid first season, he would only play seven games over his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, battling injuries. After last season, he would hit the portal once again; eventually, he ended up deciding to play for the Kennesaw State Owls for his final season of college football.

Now, he is fully healthy and awaiting his opportunity on Saturday to finally play in Neyland Stadium, but across from the team that he once played for.

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