The Official Tennessee vs. Texas Football Injury Report Ahead of Game Day

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns are set for battle, as this is the first game for both teams in the SEC for the 2026 season. Since this is the first conference game of the season, it also means that it will be the first for some other things in this contest.

In fact, one of the first things that the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns will go through is the injury report. This is something that will be updated daily ahead of the game, but the report begins at 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday.

This means that the opening for the injury report has been released, and there are plenty of players on the list for both teams. Here is how it looks for both the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns.

Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report

• Ethan Davis (OUT)

• Joakim Dodson (OUT)

• Jaedon Harmon (OUT)

• Edrees Farooq (OUT)

• Jadais Richard (OUT)

• Dylan Lewis (OUT)

• Javin Gordon (Questionable)

• Nathan Robinson (Questionable)

Texas Longhorns Injury Report

• Justus Terry (OUT)

• Xavier Filsaime (OUT)

• Jordan Coleman (OUT)

• Nick Townsend (Doubtful)

• Hollywood Smothers (Questionable)

• Colin Simmons (Probable)

This is a game that many are excited for. To begin the week, Josh Heupel encouraged all fans to come prepared. Here is what he said.

Josh Heupel's Statement

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Good afternoon, I’ll start by just saying congratulations to our volleyball team and the success that they’re having. Obviously a big one on Friday night. Hopefully our fans show up in a big way for them. Excited to start the conference play. We know that we’re getting ready to play another great opponent in Texas. Early kickoff, Checker Neyland. To our fan base, however, you get ready for game time, wake up early, and whatever you need to be at your best at 12, make sure you’re ready to be at your best by 12. And be a part of the football game for 60 minutes. Texas, obviously, battle-tested, very veteran group. Starts with their quarterback, but they have experience up front on the offensive line. And a ton of experience on the defensive side of the football, extremely athletic. Will be a great test," Heupel said.

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