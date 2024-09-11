Tennessee To Have Three Players Returning From Injury vs Kent State
The Tennessee Volunteers have been banged up early on this season on the offensive side of the ball.
The injuries begin with Cameron Seldon who was banged up for the majority of this off-season and missed week two after having limited availability in week one vs Chattanooga.
Tennessee has also been without five-star wide receiver and true freshman Mike Matthews from Parkview High School in Georgia and also four-star wide receiver Braylon Staley from Storm Thurmond High School in South Carolina.
According to ON3’s Austin Price from VolQuest, the three offensive weapons are recovered to return from injuries and be ready to go for the Kent State game this weekend.
This is huge news for the Vols who will now have more help than they did before. The Vols running back room has been relying heavily on star back Dylan Sampson and backup running back DeSean Bishop. Bishop has done well as he has returned from an injury himself which caused him to miss the 2023 season.
As for the wide receiver group, this will just add more weapons to one of the deepest position groups on the entire roster. Matthews has starter potential and Staley will likely get a redshirt playing behind many other wideouts.
If Matthews is limited in certain games you could also possibly consider him for the red-shirt option however the former five-star is expected to be a serious contributor for the Vols this season.
The Tennessee Vols enter this game as 49-point favorites but with these guys likely being back don’t be shocked if that number increases.
