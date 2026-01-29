Jermod McCoy Projected to Land With This NFL Team According to Multiple Mocks
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be well-represented in the NFL Draft. There are multiple players who could be selected in the first round, and one player who is all but guaranteed to be a first-round draft pick.
That player is Jermod McCoy. McCoy is a cornerback prospect who spent this season out and injured with an ACL tear. He spent one season with the Vols on the field and another off the field, but in his season on the field, he was named as a top cornerback in the nation.
McCoy finished the season as a top player in the country when it comes to the 2024 showing. After this, he started to find himself in the top-15, but even after the injury that sidelined him for the whole 2025 season, the talented prospect found his way back inside the top 15 and is now projected to go within the first half of the draft.
Two credible outlets have projected the talented prospect to land with the same program as he is expected to land with one of the teams that could use the most defensive help. Here is where McCoy is projected to land as of now.
The Athletic
You can see the full article when you click here.
Jermod McCoy - Pick 11 Miami Dolphins
"McCoy was considered one of the top cover cornerbacks entering the season after posting four interceptions and nine pass breakups in 2024. But he wound up missing the year while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last January, though he’s expected to be fine for his rookie season. The Dolphins allowed quarterbacks to complete an incredible 72 percent of pass attempts last season, so McCoy would help right away."
Yahoo Sports
You can take a look at the full article right here.
Jermod McCoy - Pick 11 Miami Dolphins
"McCoy is still in the running to be the first cornerback selected despite not playing this season due to a knee injury. The Dolphins could draft any position and it would make sense, but they could use a young cornerback with some pedigree. While quarterback and other position groups (like non-Jaylen Waddle wide receivers) are still question marks, McCoy would help new head coach Jeff Hafley have a reasonable answer at every position on his defense that will be tasked with carrying games during his maiden season in Miami."
More Vols News
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.