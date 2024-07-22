Former Tennessee Vols RB, Jaylen Wright Has a Great Chance With Miami Dolphins
The Tennessee Volunteers have had a good bit of success on the college football field as of late under head coach Josh Heupel. It's been a bit of a resurgence for the program. With success on Saturdays comes investment from the Sunday league, the NFL. There were three selections from the Vols in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the highest drafted of them all, Jaylen Wright, was a fourth round selection by the Miami Dolphins.
Wright has officially signed his rookie contract with the Dolphins. It's a four-year rookie deal as a fourth-round pick paying $4,780,020 and includes a guaranteed signing bonus worth $760,020.
Now, Wright looks to make an immediate impact on this Dolphins roster that he's uniquely qualified to play on. The Dolphins have prioritized speed at a higher rate than perhaps any roster in the NFL. Wright ran a 4.38 at the NFL Combine, making him just the 6th fastest dolphine according to 40-yard dash.
Miami Dolphins Fastest 40 Times:
- WR, Anthony Schwartz - 4.27
- WR, Tyreek Hill - 4.29
- RB, De'Von Achane - 4.32
- RB, Raheem Moster - 4.34
- WR, Jaylen Waddle - 4.37
- RB, Jaylen Wright - 4.38
- CB, Ethan Bonner - 4.39
- CB, Jalen Ramsey - 4.41
- CB, Cam Smith - 4.43
Achane, Mostert, and Wright unquestionably make up the fastest running back room in the entire NFL. The good news for Wright is that though he's seemingly buried on the depth chart, Mostert has played all 16 games just twice in 9 seasons, Achane played in just 11 games a year ago. Even if he doesn't start, at some point, Jaylen Wright will likely get a good bit of work for the Dolphins this fall.
