Tennessee Volunteers Earn Commitment From 2026 Running Back Will Rajecki

The Tennessee Volunteers have added another player to their 2026 recruiting class. Here are the details.

National signing day for collegiate athletics is currently underway, as players from all across the country make their final decisions as to where they will be continuing their athletic careers. While the February signing period is not as eventful as it once was, there are still plenty of fireworks to be had.

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the latest teams to earn a commitment for their 2026 class, as running back Will Rajecki has announced that he will be committing to Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers.

According to 247Sports, Rajecki hails from Sequoyah High School, stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs just shy of 200 pounds. The recruit was renowned for his rushing abilities, as well as hisvability to be a receiving threat out of the backfield.

During his senior season with Sequoyah, Rajecki accounted for more than 2,200 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns while helping his team achieve their second-consecutive Elite 8 appearance in the Georgia High School state playoffs.

What Will Rajecki Will Bring to Tennessee's Recruiting Class

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Vols have already secured one of their best recruiting classes in the country for this cycle and have added a plethora of extremely talented players. Adding Rajecki to the mix will only bolster the team's status and could pay dividends in the future for Josh Heupel's offense.

Rajecki is the team's lone running back recruit from this cycle and is the second ball carrier the team has added to its roster this season (the Vols added Tulane running back Javin Gordon via the transfer portal).

Running the football has become a staple under Heupel, and the team has led the SEC in many rushing categories for a handful of seasons now. Rajecki's addition to the Vols' 2026 class is an excellent sign that this trend will continue under Josh Heupel.

With the 2026 recruiting class now in place for the Volunteers, coaches will begin working to develop their newest players in order to ensure that this year's recruiting class is able to contribute to the Volunteers' success as soon as possible.

The Volunteers will begin their 2026 college football season on Saturday, September 5th, as they host the Furman Paladins for their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.