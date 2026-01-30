The Five Games That Will Define the Tennessee Volunteers' 2026 Football Season

These five games will likely be the determining factor for the Tennessee Volunteers' 2026 college football season.

The Tennessee Volunteers are amidst preparations for the 2026 college football season as the team looks to return to the College Football Playoffs following a disappointing year in 2025. With so much at stake for the Vols in the upcoming season, here are the five games that will be most important to Josh Heupel and his team.

1. Texas Longhorns (September 26)

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This is the first matchup between these two schools as SEC members. Texas's trip to Neyland could provide some massive regular-season fireworks, while also having an opportunity to help the Vols build some excellent momentum as they begin their conference slate.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide (October 17)

Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman (87) hurdles Alabama defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. (5) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Third Saturday in October" has been a back-and-forth affair the past few seasons, with Tennessee boasting a two-game win streak in Knoxville. Given that the game is returning to Neyland this year, the Vols will need to continue this win streak over one of their most storied rivals and continue to build momentum throughout the year.

3. @ Texas A&M Aggies (November 14)

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee's trip to Kyle Field will be the first the team has taken since 2016 and will be the first game in an extremely challenging three-game stretch to close out the regular season. Winning in a difficult environment on the road will not only be difficult. But it could be mandatory depending on the Vols' regular season.

4. LSU Tigers (November 21)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin walks on the field during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a dramatic ending to the Ole Miss game in 2021, former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin will make his return to Knoxville. This time, as the LSU Tigers head coach. The animosity between these two parties is sure to be high. Which means a win for the Volunteers becomes that much more necessary. Especially given that both teams could be competing for a College Football Playoff spot by the time they face off.

5. @ Vanderbilt Commodores (November 28)

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) runs against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Losing to Vanderbilt is never fun as a Tennessee fan. However, losing to Vanderbilt at home is plain unacceptable. With the Vols traveling to Nashville this season, Tennessee will be looking to return the favor against its in-state rivals and avoid losing to the Commodores in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018.

Tennessee will begin its 2026 regular season on Saturday, September 5th, when it hosts the Furman Paladins. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have not yet been announced.