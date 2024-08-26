Tennessee Volunteers Given Great Odds To Make College Football Playoff In 2024 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering Year No. 4 under head coach Josh Heupel, and though all signs point to Heupel being "the guy" for the Vols over the next coming decade or so... there's still a few boxes left to check, most notably a College Football Playoff appearance.
The Vols have been on the doorsteps of the Four-Team playoff, and now that's it's expanding to twelve, their aspirations and expectations to make the CFP have only grown in Knoxville. It's time for the former five-star in Nico Iamaleava to take over, he's got plenty of weapons and the Vols have arguably the best defender in the psort. There's plenty of reasons to be bullish on the Volunteers.
Especially if your looking for good odds on making the college football playoff in 2024. According to FanDuel, The Vols are in the upper echelon off teams according to the oddsmakers.
FanDuel Odds to Make the CFP in 2024
- Ohio State -650
- Georgia - 600
- Oregon -330
- Texas -220
- Notre Dame -170
- Ole Miss -165
- Penn State -145
- Alabama -105
- LSU +125
- Michigan +150
- Miami +170
- Clemson +170
- Missouri +180
- Utah +190
- Tennesseee +195
After the Vols, the odds drop down to +240 with Texas A&M. The mark entering the 2024 season seems to be (10-2). If you can survive your SEC schedule at (10-2), most projection models have you entering the playoff this season. So, can Tennessee manage to reach that mark? Well, they have both @Georgia and Alabama on the schedule, as per usual, as well as a road game vs a ranked opponent in the form of Oklahoma. It's a tall task, no doubt.
