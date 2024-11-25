Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Hosting Playoff Game in Latest CFP Rankings Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers could be hosting a first round playoff game according to the latest CFP rankings prediction.

Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws a pass as running back Dylan Sampson (6) blocks against the UTEP Miners during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Chaos broke out across college football last weekend and it happened at the perfect time for the Volunteers. After a loss to Georgia, Tennessee was on the outside looking in in regard to the college football playoff, but thanks to Indiana, Alabama and Ole Miss losing, the Volunteers are right back in it. Not only that but they might have moved up enough to host a first round game.

ESPN projected the next round of rankings from the college football playoff committee and Tennessee came in at No. 8 right behind Georgia who was at No. 7. That would mean that the Volunteers would host a first-round playoff game and in this scenario would play SMU according to the projections.

Tennessee is not out of the woods yet and ESPN writer Heather Dinich made it very clear that they should not start celebrating just yet.

"As long as Tennessee doesn't lose at Vanderbilt on Saturday -- and that's hardly a guarantee -- the Vols should be in the committee's top 12 on Selection Day now that Ole Miss played itself out," Dinich wrote.

Vanderbilt has already played spoiler a couple of times this season and the Commodores stand in the way of the Volunteers' chances of making the playoffs and maybe even a playoff game being played in Neyland Stadium.

