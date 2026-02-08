Former Tennessee Baseball Player Set to Play In The WBC But For Team Italy

The Tennessee Volunteers will be represented in the World Baseball Classic by a former player during the season last year with the Vols. Tennessee will be represented, but for a different team than Team USA, which is the shock of this situation.

Former Tennessee baseball player Andrew Fischer is set to play in the World Baseball Classic, but he will be playing for Italy. This is one of the thinnest teams in the event, as this team has the ninth-best odds to win the event, but will be coming in at +5000, according to Draft Kings .

Fischer is currently with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, which is the High-A affiliate for the Milwaukee Brewers. He finished the 2025 season batting .311. Fischer will have the chance to move up in the rankings, especially if he dominates in the World Baseball Classic.

All of this is coming following Fischer's one and final season with the Tennessee Volunteers, which is one of the better one-and-done performances in recent history with the Vols.

Here is how his one season went with the Vols, according to UTSports.com .

Andrew Fischer's One Season With Tennessee Baseball

Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) celebrates after hitting a home run at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tied the Tennessee single-season walks record with 63 and led the SEC with 25 home runs — the second-highest single-season total in program history

Started all 65 games this season, reaching base safely in each game

Earned his All-Tournament award in the Knoxville Regional (5/30-6/2), hitting 7-for-16 with 10 RBIs and a home run in each of the two games against Wake Forest (6/1-2) to help the Vol's advance to the super regional

Opened the SEC Tournament collecting three of Tennessee's 20 hits in the win vs. No. 15/23 Alabama (5/21)

Amplified the Tennessee offense in the series at No. 5/8 Arkansas (5/15-5/17), totaling eight hits highlighted by a RBI Double and a two-run homer.

Added another home run to his season total with a three-run bomb for his 21st of the season during the win vs. Belmont (5/13).

Showcased his elite power in the series vs. Vanderbilt (5/9-5/11), belting three home runs and adding four RBIs.

Crushed his 17th home run of his season during Tennessee's midweek win vs. Indiana State (5/6).

Worked his way on base four times with three hits and a walk during the win vs. No. 5/10 Auburn (5/3).

Tallied four hits including two doubles and scored four runs in the series at No. 3/7 LSU (4/25-4/27).

Got the scoring started with a two-run blast in the first inning to highlight a 3-for-4 game with three RBIs in the win vs. Lipscomb (4/22).

Launched a three-run homer to propel the Vols to a victory over Bellarmine (4/15).

Mashed his 14th home run of the season and added a double during Tennessee's rubber-match victory at No. 6/6 Ole Miss (4/13).

Ripped a solo homer and a three-run shot to total four RBIs in the victory vs. Texas A&M (4/4).

Hit two home runs including a two-run blast to help the Vols to a series sweep at South Carolina (3/28-3/30).

Walked in a run and drove in two more with a single in the sixth inning during Tennessee's midweek victory vs. Queens (3/25).

Had an impressive performance during the series win at No. 10/12 Alabama (3/20-3/22), driving in five runs with a two-run homer and a solo blast.

Got the scoring started with a two-run homer and added a sacrifice fly to lead Tennessee to a victory over West Georgia (3/11).

Totaled five RBIs with two from a home run during the weekend series vs St. Bonaventure (3/7-3/9).

Homered for the third straight game with a two-run shot vs. Xavier (3/5).

Blasted two home runs including a grand slam to highlight a five-RBI performance during Tennessee's midweek victory over Radford (3/4).

Powered a solo home run in the fourth inning of Tennessee's victory against #24 Arizona (3/2).

Recorded an RBI single and scored a run in a victory over Samford (2/21).

Launched a solo homer and tallied five runs during UT's series sweep vs. Hofstra (2/14-2/16).

