Tennessee Volunteers Jump Back Into the Top 10 in Latest AP Poll
The Tennessee Volunteers are back inside the top-10 in the latest AP Poll rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers captured a massive win on Saturday as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the second time in the last three years. Tennessee was shutout yet again in the first half, but the Volunteers fought back in the second half and found a way to win the football game. Alabama had a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes, but Jalen Milroe threw a game sealing interception.
Some other big news in college was Miami surviving against the Louisville Cardinals, Oregon handled Purdue earlier in the week, BYU came back and beat Oklahoma State and Illinois defeated Michigan on Saturday to remain ranked and in the race in the Big 10. With all of the action that took place this past weekend, here is where the latest AP poll rankings sit:
Week 9 AP Poll Rankings:
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Miami
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Ole Miss
- Pitt
- Illinois
- Missouri
- SMU
- Army
- Navy
- Vanderbilt
