Tennessee Volunteers Off to A Great Start On the NFL Season
Week one is coming to an end in the National Football League as the final game is set to be played Monday night as the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers face off.
A pair of Vols in the NFL had some big games as well meaning the Volunteers didn’t just take a W on Saturday, but on Sunday too.
One of the players who stood out during his game is former star cornerback and now star defensive back for the New Orleans Saints Alontae Taylor. Taylor looked to be the best player on that defense in both pass coverage and blitz formations as he had a pass defection, three sacks, three tackles for loss, and six total tackles. This was the best NFL season-opening game of his career by a good bit.
His teammate Alvin Kamara did a great job as well almost having 100 yards on the ground through a rushing attack totaling out to 83 yards with a touchdown on 15 carries. He also had 27 yards receiving on the day pushing his total yards to over 100 yards. Kamara is still a top 10 back in the league and games like this are huge for the Saints success.
Tennessee fans have stressed the importance of this as the Vols have succeeded early on in the NFL because of the fact it didn’t use to always be that way.
It’s also worth noting that Taylor had such a big game that he didn’t even know he was the first Saints defensive back in franchise history to have three sacks in a single game breaking a record inside the program. Jeff Nowak confirms, “Caught Alontae Taylor coming off the field ... he wasn't even aware that he was the first DB in Saints history with three sacks in a game, but he was excited to hear it.”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.