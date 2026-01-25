How Did Former G-League Star Charles Bediako Play Against Tennessee Basketball?

The Tennessee Volunteers have been having a very up-and-down season when it comes to the hoops side of things. They have been looking to get back on track after their season was derailed right before the Christmas break with two major losses.

Ever since returning from that break, things haven't went there way a ton, as they are now .500 in SEC play, but it took a road upset win against the Alabama Crimson Tide to get there. The Crimson Tide will be looking to make some improvements following this game, but they have a new piece to be able to compete down the line. While the piece is new to this season, he isn't an unfamiliar name.

That player is Charles Bediako, who just wrapped up his first college game back after being in the G-League. For those who don't understand, the G-League is a program for all NBA teams to send their developmental prospects. Bediako has played for many G-League programs and even signed a two-way contract at one point. That contract would mean that he could play both in the NBA and in the G-League, but the talented player never saw the court for the San Antonio Spurs.

Charles Bediako's Stats Against Tennessee

Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) warms up before the SEC basketball game against Tennessee at Coleman Coliseum. Bediako was reinstated to play college basketball after winning a legal battle. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bediako's return was against the Vols, and he had a heck of a showing. Bediako finished the contest with 13 points, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. He also finished this contest with an 83.3% field goal percentage. He put the Tide in the best position to succeed, but ultimately they fell short following a career-best performance from Nate Ament. Ament is one of the better players on the Tennessee roster, and it showed in his game against Alabama.

Ament finished the contest with 29 points on the day, and he also finished the contest with seven rebounds. The talented prospect has shown his NBA-ready form that we have all anticipated to come at some point, and the run he has been on in the past four games has started to show he is becoming one of the better forwards in the country. The Vols will rely on the talented prospect for their success moving forward, and after their win over Bediako and the Crimson Tide, they will now move forward to play against the Georgia Bulldogs. This is a game that the Vols will need to show up in their best form if they want to win.

