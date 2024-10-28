Tennessee Volunteers Pushed Out of College Football Playoff Predictions
The Tennessee Volunteers have been pushed out of the latest College Football Playoff projections.
The Tennessee Volunteers were off this past weekend and now they enter the back half of their regular season schedule. They have a big game against the Georgia Bulldogs approaching rapidly but this week they have to take care of business against the Kentucky Wildcats first.
Despite being on a bye week and being ranked No. 7 in the latest AP poll, the Volunteers did not make the cut in the latest college football playoff predictions. CBS's Jerry Palms released his latest projections and Tennessee did not make the top 12. The list did however include Alabama, a team Tennessee just beat, Texas A&M, Georgia and Texas from the SEC.
Tennessee still has just one loss on their record which was handed to them by Arkansas earlier in the season. The biggest game left on the schedule for Tennessee is their road matchup against Georgia in a few weeks. They also will travel to Vanderbilt during rivalry week for their final regualr season game. If the Volunteers can maintain their one-loss record, they will certainly be a playoff team. However, a second loss would put them on the bubble and at the mercy of the playoff committee.
CBS had Tennessee playing SMU in the Gator Bowl in their latest bowl game projections.
