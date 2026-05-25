Standout Peach State 2029 Jame'l Davis Details His Tennessee Football Offer

Jame'l "Hitman" Davis (2029 from Collins Hill High School, the same high school as Ethan Davis, who is the current Tennessee Volunteers tight end) is one of the better players in the state of Georgia when it comes to being an underclassman safety. Davis recently received his Tennessee Volunteers offer, and was quick to comment on the offer when speaking to Vols on SI. Here is what he had to say about the Tennessee Volunteers offer he received at such a young age.

Jame'l Davis Details His Tennessee Offer

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The offer from the Tennessee Volunteers means a lot to me. I’m extremely grateful and give thanks to Jesus. It hits different because it’s my first SEC offer, and it really means something coming from a program I’ve always respected. I also love Knoxville and everything about the culture there," the standout Georgia high school star stated.

The talented prospect is set to visit the Vols this season, as he has already scheduled a visit. He will be visiting for one of the more important games during the season.

"Yes, I definitely plan on visiting. I’ll be at the home game versus LSU this season, and I’m looking forward to experiencing the environment in person," Davis stated.

Davis then detailed who he is most excited to build a relationship with.

"I’m most excited to continue building my relationships with Coach Poindexter. I appreciate the way he communicates and how they believe in me," Davis stated following the offer.

Finally, the talented underclassman delivered a message to VolNation following the offer.

"To Vols fans: I appreciate the love and support. I love Knoxville, and I can’t wait to get back and experience that atmosphere again, Lord willing," Davis stated.

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