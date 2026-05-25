Newest Tennessee Football Commit Sam McKeown Details His Decision to Commit

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed one of the better players in the state of Oklahoma recently. That player being Sam McKeown, who is the ninth commit in the class and will be one of the better players when it comes to the long snapper position, as he has been rated as the nation's No. 2 long snapper in the country by Kohl's.

The commitment came following a visit to Knoxville, and he would later speak with the Vols on SI staff after his commitment. Here is what he had to say following his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sam McKeown Breaks Down His Tennessee Commitment

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel speaks with media during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Vols were the perfect fit because I’ve built a relationship with Coach Crab and enjoyed the visits I’ve been on," the talented commit stated when speaking to Vols on SI about his decision to commit.

The talented prospect would then detail if he is visiting any other schools, or if he will only take visits to the Tennessee program.

"I will not be visiting any other schools other than the Volunteers," McKeown stated.

McKeown would then go into detail about the coaches reaction to his commitment, as he stated that they were excited about his announcement, and I'm sure one can imagine what his future coach, Evan Crabtree, was thinking.

"Coach Crab and Coach Heupel were excited to hear it and reminded me this is only the beginning," McKeown said.

Finally, the newest commit in the Tennessee Volunteers' 2027 class would leave a message to the Tennessee fanbase. Here is what he had to say.

"Go Rocky Top."

The Vols will now turn their focus to what is next for their class, as they progress through official visit season.

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