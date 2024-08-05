Tennessee Volunteers Ranked Top 15 in College Football Preseason Coaches Poll
The Tennessee Volunteers have been ranked inside of the top 15 of the college football preseason coaches poll.
The 2024 college football season is on the verge of starting up in just a few weeks and that means preseason rankings are going to start rolling in. The Tennessee Volunteers were included in the first list of top 25 teams and they were ranked 15th on the list.
There is a lot of excitement around the Volunteers' program for the upcoming year. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava being named the starter has created a lot of rave and eagerness to see how he performs this season. He started against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl and looked to be the player he was hyped up to be, but now it's a matter of a seeing it a for a full season.
The schedule could provide some obstacles for Tennessee being a playoff team this year. They will travel to Oklahoma for their first conference game of the season, Alabama comes to Knoxville and they will travel to Athens to face Georgia late in the season as well. There is belief that Tennessee could be a playoff team this season, but they will certainly have to earn that this season.
Preseason Coaches Poll:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Missouri
- LSU
- Utah
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- NC State
- USC
- Kansas
- Iowa
