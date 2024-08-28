Tennessee Volunteers to Watch During Week One Game Against Chattanooga
Three Tennessee football players to watch during their week one game against Chattanooga.
The Tennessee Volunteers are getting their college football season started this week against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium. The excitement of college football starting back up has fans excited for the weekend, but it's not a secret that Tennessee does not have one of the better football games this weekend. However, while it may not be a ranked matchup, there are some players fans should be keeping an eye on for Saturday.
Boo Carter, DB
Carter has not ben named an official starter for the Volunteers but he has been battling for the starting spot at STAR this offseason with Christian Harrison following the season ending injury suffered by Jourdan Thomas. Harrison has the experience advantage over Carter, but the true freshman is going to get his fair shake it sounds like.
Everything out of the building about Carter has been positive and if anything he will be a big time playmaker for the Volunteers in the future, but he his arrival time might be as early as Saturday. If Carter impresses the moment he steps out on the field, it puts Tennessee in a great spot at that position moving forward.
Mike Matthews, WR
Another true freshman that fans should keep an eye on and his name probably doesn't even need to be mentioned for people to be awrae of him ahead of Saturday. The former five-star is going to play wide receiver for the Volunteers this season, and will get some burn on Saturday. He made a big play in the spring game this year and given the opponent is Chattanooga, head coach Josh Heupel and his staff might give him a good number of opportunities this weekend to see what he is made of.
Joshua Josephs, EDGE
All of the attention at edge for Tennessee this offseason has been focused around James Pearce Jr., and rightfully so. However, Josephs was in the same class as Pearce Jr. and as he heads into year three he might be able to find his groove this season.
"Honestly, I feel like last year there was a little, like, jealousy in me," said Josephs. "I could see my boy James, he was turning up. It just felt like I wasn't playing like I wanted to play. So, instead of worrying about the next man, you always gotta worry about yourself. Focus on yourself. Strive for yourself. Not to impress other people."
If the Volunteers can have Pearce Jr. and Josephs turn into a monster duo this season, it oculd make a major difference on defense for them this season.
