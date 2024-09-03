Tennessee Volunteers Vault in Latest AP Poll, Top 25 Rankings
Week one of college football officially came to a close on Monday and now the latest release of the AP Poll rankings has rolled out. Florida State was the only team in the top 10 to not win their football game in week one, and in fact, they have now lost their first two games of the season. There were also several ranked matchups this past weekend that created a bit of a shake-up in the rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off of a dominating win themselves against Chattanooga. The Volunteers won by a final score of 69-3 and everyone walked awya impressed by quarterback Nico Iamaleava. If head coach Josh Heupel can keep his offense running the way that they did on Saturday, then they just might find themselves in a playoff spot at the end of the season.
The Vols have vaulted one spot in the latest AP Poll.
AP Poll Week Two Rankings:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Miissouri
- Michigan
- Utah
- Miami
- USC
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Stat e
- K State
- LSU
- Kansas
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Louisville
- Georiga Tech
- NC State
- Clemson
