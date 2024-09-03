Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Vault in Latest AP Poll, Top 25 Rankings

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week one of college football officially came to a close on Monday and now the latest release of the AP Poll rankings has rolled out. Florida State was the only team in the top 10 to not win their football game in week one, and in fact, they have now lost their first two games of the season. There were also several ranked matchups this past weekend that created a bit of a shake-up in the rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off of a dominating win themselves against Chattanooga. The Volunteers won by a final score of 69-3 and everyone walked awya impressed by quarterback Nico Iamaleava. If head coach Josh Heupel can keep his offense running the way that they did on Saturday, then they just might find themselves in a playoff spot at the end of the season.

The Vols have vaulted one spot in the latest AP Poll.

AP Poll Week Two Rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Alabama
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Oregon
  8. Penn State
  9. Miissouri
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Miami
  13. USC
  14. Tennessee
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Oklahoma Stat e
  17. K State
  18. LSU
  19. Kansas
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa
  22. Louisville
  23. Georiga Tech
  24. NC State
  25. Clemson

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football