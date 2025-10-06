Tennessee Volunteers vs Alabama Crimson Tide Kickoff Time Announced
Tennessee will look to come off the bye week and start off strong in an SEC matchup against Arkansas at home. After their bout with the Razorbacks, the Volunteers will head on the road to face one of the best teams in the SEC in the Alabama Crimson Tide. It is a massive game for both teams, who look to stay atop the SEC conference standings with a win. No. 8 Alabama is coming off a huge home win against previously ranked No. 16 Vanderbilt.
Tennessee vs Alabama will kick off at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on ABC. Alabama will face No. 14 Missouri for its third consecutive ranked matchup and will travel to Columbia for the matchup.
Tennessee has won two of the last three matchups against the Crimson Tide, getting wins in 2022 and 2024. They defeated Alabama at home 24-17 last year. Head coach Josh Heupel is 2-2 against Alabama in his career, with one of his most thrilling wins coming in 2022, when the Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide in a 52-49 victory.
This time will be different for the Vols, who have struggled mightily on the road against Alabama. The last time Tennessee won in Tuscaloosa was October 25, 2003, in a five overtime victory on the road. It’s been more than 20 years for the Vols, who will look to write some new history in their matchup.
Tennessee is 4-1 and will look to continue its strong start to the season and position itself in the SEC title race. It starts this week against Arkansas, and then in two weeks against Alabama on the road. A thing to watch in that game is if the Alabama defense can slow down the high-powered offensive attack the Vols have. Tennessee has eclipsed 40 points in every game this season and hasn't been stopped by anyone. Joey Aguilar is having an All-SEC caliber season, and Chris Brazzell II has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in college football. Will the Crimson Tide secondary be able to slow down the Vols elite passing attack?
