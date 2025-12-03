Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 QB Faizon Brandon Officially Signs with Tennessee Football



The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.

The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 QB Faizon Brandon.



Brandon will join the Vols who will currently be expecting to return Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre.



There is plenty of speculation surrounding Joey Aguilar has he may be granted another year of eligibility if things go the right way. A few have also let out rumbles that Merklinger could potentially transfer out, but nothing definitive.

BIO

Faizon Brandon competing in the Elite 11 Regional in Atlanta | Dale Dowden

Faizon Brandon



Grimsley (North Carolina)



Quarterback



6-foot-4, 197-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Faizon Brandon/Instagram

Offered: June 11, 2023



Committed: August 3, 2024



Signed: December 3, 2025

Brandon has been the 2026 signal caller for the Vols for an extensive time. The North Carolina product hit their radar and then solidified it by camping in Knoxville and allowing the staff to see him perform in person.



The camp and evaluation went well and the Vols stayed in touch. Brandon would eventually be prioritized by Tennessee and targeted as "THE QB" of the class for the Big Orange.



Once Brandon committed to the Vols, the class began to take shape as much was built around Brandon, as talented players want to play with other talented players.



After committing to Tennessee, the North Carolina native has never flinched in terms of his commitment status. It is all simple for Brandon. The Vols chose him and prioritized him, so now, he has the opportunity to match that level of commitment.

Highlights

