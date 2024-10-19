Tennessee vs Alabama College Gameday Crew Picks
The College Gameday Crew has made their picks for the Tennessee vs Alabama game.
One of the biggest matchups for week eight action in college football will be taking place in Neyland Stadium as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing off. Both teams are coming into the game with a loss on their record in games both programs feel like they probably should have one. Both also had a struggling performance last week but managed to come out with a win. The expectations are high for Saturday but this feels like a must-win game for both teams.
With that said, here is how the College Gameday crew sees today's game playing out between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
College Gameday Crew Picks Tennessee vs Alabama:
Desmond Howard: "Im going with the Volunteers"
Scottie Scheffler: "Alabama"
Nick Saban: "I gotta go Bama"
Pat McAfee: "I think Tennessee is top-10 after a win over Alabama"
Kirk Herbstreit: "I think home field is the difference, Vols win"
Lee Corso: " Alabama"
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports