Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Alabama College Gameday Crew Picks

The College Gameday Crew has made their picks for the Tennessee vs Alabama game.

Jonathan Williams

Desmond Howard, left, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit live broadcast during ESPN Gameday near Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C
Desmond Howard, left, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit live broadcast during ESPN Gameday near Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C / Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The College Gameday Crew has made their picks for the Tennessee vs Alabama game.

One of the biggest matchups for week eight action in college football will be taking place in Neyland Stadium as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing off. Both teams are coming into the game with a loss on their record in games both programs feel like they probably should have one. Both also had a struggling performance last week but managed to come out with a win. The expectations are high for Saturday but this feels like a must-win game for both teams.

With that said, here is how the College Gameday crew sees today's game playing out between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

College Gameday Crew Picks Tennessee vs Alabama:

Desmond Howard: "Im going with the Volunteers"

Scottie Scheffler: "Alabama"

Nick Saban: "I gotta go Bama"

Pat McAfee: "I think Tennessee is top-10 after a win over Alabama"

Kirk Herbstreit: "I think home field is the difference, Vols win"

Lee Corso: " Alabama"

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football