Tennessee vs Arkansas Final Thoughts
A final breakdown of the matchup between Tennessee and Arkansas.
The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on their second conference opponent of the season on Saturday as they make the trip to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Volunteers have been a major surprise in college football season and remain as an undefeated program heading into week six. Tennessee is a massive favorite heading into this one, but Arkansas has proven they are no cake walk this season.
The biggest factor Tennessee in this game is if they are going to be able to maintain their success on the ground. Arkansas has defended well against the run this season, but the Volunteers also pose a unique challenge to do so. With Tennessee's wide spread offense, the Razorbacks are going to have to commit to stopping the run with light boxes and without safeties adding into the mix. If they can't, then Tennessee will have everything available to them.
The Razorbacks have also found a way to make their offense explosive through the usage of quarterback Taylen Green. Whether it's throwing the ball or running it, Green has added an exciting element to Arkansas' offense. He does have a tendency to play a bit of hero ball, so if Tennessee can capitalize off of that and force some mistakes then they will be in good shape.
All in all, when looking at the matchup, Tennessee should fare well in this game and should be cruising into next week with another win under their belt. It's another important week to see Nico Iamaleava play an SEC team and on the road again as well. A good matchup to continue to build off of and to build some more confidence before the schedule really starts to pick up.
